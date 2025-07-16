Paintings once owned by Rolling Stones drummer to be sold in dog art auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pictures once owned by The Rolling Stones drummer the late Charlie Watts are among those going under the hammer in an auction of dog paintings.

The dog sale at Bonhams in Edinburgh will include artwork featuring a range of breeds, from spaniels and St Bernards to deerhounds and terriers.

One of the paintings once held in the collection of Watts is A Proud Mother by Robert Alexander, which is estimated to fetch £4,000-£6,000.

Depicting a collie with its pups, it was originally exhibited at the Royal Academy in London in 1879.

Bonhams said Watts was a devoted lover of dogs, owning nine collies with his wife, and was a patron of the Forever Hounds Trust.

Leo Webster, picture specialist at Bonhams, said: “We’re exceptionally lucky to be offering paintings by of some of the most sought-after artists of dogs, from the 19th century to the 21st.

“The sale contains a wonderfully diverse range of breeds, from large deerhounds, St Bernards, and setters to smaller toy breeds like Affenpinschers, spaniels, and the ever-charming Dandie Dinmonts. There’s something for every dog lover.

“The dog sale consistently sparks fantastic interest from collectors around the world, and this year’s auction is no exception; we’re certainly seeing that same international buzz building already.

“The works in this sale come from a range of sellers, including some passionate collectors who’ve dedicated years, even lifetimes, to building their dog art collections – the loyalty goes both ways.

“A few paintings in this year’s sale once belonged to Charlie Watts, drummer for The Rolling Stones, and judging by the collies featured in his collection, it’s safe to say he had a soft spot for them.”

Other pictures in the sale include a painting by Eugene Verboeckhoven, titled Duke, depicting a King Charles spaniel, which is estimated at £15,000-£20,000.

A 19th century British painting titled Dandie Dinmont Terrier Ginger III, by an artist known as APB, is estimated to sell for £3,000-£5,000.

The long bodied, short-legged terriers were named after Dandie Dinmont, a central character in the Sir Walter Scott novel Guy Mannering.

The sale takes place on July 23.