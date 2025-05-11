Young influencers announced to support King’s Foundation for 35th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s Foundation has named a group of young people who will fly the flag for the charity as it marks its 35th anniversary.

The 35 under 35 is a network of young people working with the King’s Foundation to promote the change Charles wants to see in the world.

From environmental filmmakers like Jack Harries to traditional makers such as Rosa Harradine and King’s Foundation graduate and sustainable fashion label founder Isabelle Pennington-Edmead, the final 35 are a network of young people who represent the change the foundation stands for across nature and sustainability, traditional arts and crafts, textiles, architecture and urbanism, health and wellbeing, horticulture and farming.

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of the King’s Foundation, said: “We are unbelievably excited to unveil our 35 under 35 – an exceptional group of young people who we can’t wait to start working with.

“We wanted to celebrate our 35th anniversary by identifying the next generation of makers and changemakers who chime with His Majesty’s vision for a better future, and we are confident the final 35 will be incredible ambassadors for his work through the King’s Foundation.”

The 35 under 35 network will take part in King’s Foundation events throughout the charity’s 35th anniversary year and will be attending a launch party at the Garrison Chapel (the Foundation’s London exhibition space) on Thursday.

The aim for the network is to raise awareness of the work of the King’s Foundation and create a network of individuals who can work together and exchange knowledge across their disciplines into the future, in line with Charles’s philosophy of harmony.

The foundation promotes Charles’s belief in harmony, where everything in nature is interconnected including ourselves, and that to solve global environmental challenges society must work with nature, not against it.

The 35 under 35 will also be spotlighted on the King’s Foundation social media channels and website, and have the chance to network with its students, alumni and ambassadors.

Among the 35 under 35 is Freya de Lisle, who has been an apprentice stonemason at York Minster for the last three years.

She undertakes banker masonry, carving, fixing and conservation work using traditional craft skills, and is dedicated to a career in the preservation of heritage sites.

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected as one of the young people taking part in the 35 under 35 initiative.

“Being deeply committed to the preservation of craft skills, it comes as a great privilege to work with the King’s Foundation, which centres sustainability, traditional skills and the wellbeing of communities in its outreach and campaigning.”

Another member of the 35 under 35 is Tihara Smith, a fashion designer and textile artist specialising in raffia embroidery inspired by traditional Caribbean crafts and the Windrush generation.

Her work celebrates Caribbean heritage and pays tribute to her Caribbean grandparents through sustainable design.

In 2021, the London Museum acquired an outfit from her graduate collection and she has led workshops for institutions including the V&A and Somerset House.

She said: “I’m so excited to be selected as one of the 35 under 35 for the King’s Foundation.

“As a fashion designer and textile artist inspired by traditional Caribbean crafts and the legacy of the Windrush generation, my work celebrates Caribbean heritage and sustainability.

“It also allows me to pay tribute to my grandparents, both part of the Windrush generation, which makes this recognition especially meaningful to me.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue highlighting Windrush history and championing traditional arts through this amazing platform.”

Jack Harries, a British filmmaker, climate activist and storyteller who uses media to spotlight urgent global issues, is also among the 35.

He first rose to prominence through the YouTube channel JacksGap, where he built a global following.

Now, through his production company Earthrise Studio, he creates environmental films that document the climate crisis and amplify frontline voices.

The King’s Foundation, previously known as The Prince’s Foundation following an amalgamation of Charles’s charities which stretch back to 1990, aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world”.

Its textiles education programme works to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills, but it also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.