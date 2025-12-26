King Charles and Prince William ‘could visit the US next year’ as UK aims to finalise trade deal
It would be the first visit to the US by a British monarch since 2007
The King and the Prince of Wales are reportedly planning separate visits to the United States in 2026, a year that will mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Advanced discussions for a trip by the King are said to be under way, while Prince William is expected to visit during the Fifa World Cup later that year, according to reports in The Times.
These potential royal engagements would coincide with ongoing UK trade deal negotiations and would be the first by a reigning British monarch since 2007.
But it would also come as the UK continues efforts to finalise a trade deal with the US, after Washington reportedly paused the tech partnership announced during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in September.
Earlier in December, Downing Street said the government was still in “active conversations” with the US on the tech deal.
But the Prime Minister’s spokesman acknowledged that “negotiations of this kind are never straightforward”.
Reports suggested US negotiators had become frustrated by slow progress in agreeing a wider trade deal announced in May 2025, when Britain avoided the 20 per cent tariffs Mr Trump imposed on much of the rest of the world.
Britain’s digital services tax, opposed by Mr Trump’s big tech backers, and the sensitive issue of greater access to British markets for US farmers, are thought to be key sticking points.
The Times suggested the King’s visit to the US could take place in April.
William, who is president of the Football Association, could then visit during the World Cup being held in the US, Canada and Mexico between June and July.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks