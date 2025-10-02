Charles meets young innovators as part of King’s Foundation initiative

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has met a delegation of young adults who are considered outstanding in their respective industries.

As part of The King’s Foundation, Charles met with members of the 35 under 35 – a network selected by the foundation to promote the charity’s work as it enters its 35th year.

Members represent a number of areas covered by the foundation, including craftsmanship, sustainable fashion, architecture, health and environmentalism.

Held at Dumfries House near Cumnock in East Ayrshire, the reception served as a showcasing event where the members could each show the King their innovations.

Each attendee placed their item into the foundation’s anniversary time capsule, launched by Charles in January, which will be buried for 100 years in 2026.

Siobhan Mackenzie, Scottish fashion designer and creator of the official tartan for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, contributed a sample of the tartan and the official certification to the time capsule.

Jo Rance, a contemporary landscape painter, contributed a painting of the Kitchen Garden created at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire.

Angelica Ellis, an embroidery artist and alumna of The King’s Foundation and Chanel Metiers d’art Embroidery Fellowship, contributed her “tambour” hook, used for bespoke and couture embroidery.

The reception was part of the 35 under 35 network’s wider visit to the Dumfries House estate, during which they had the opportunity to learn about the charity’s history, mission and goals, participate in educational workshops, and explore the 2,000-acre estate.

Dame Ann Limb, chair of trustees for The King’s Foundation, said: “It has been wonderful to have our ’35 under 35′ at the charity’s headquarters, Dumfries House.

“It is entirely fitting that these young makers and changemakers, who work across the areas we are passionate about, meet our royal founding president, His Majesty The King, and contribute to our time capsule as we continue to celebrate our 35th anniversary.

“We are inspired by these young innovators and look forward to working with them for the rest of the year, and into the future.”

Ms Mackenzie, 32, of Black Isle in Scotland, said: “It is a tremendous honour to meet the King at Dumfries House as part of The King’s Foundation ‘35 under 35’. Being invited to contribute to the time capsule is particularly meaningful, as I am placing within it the official tartan certificate for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“As the appointed designer of the tartan, it is a privilege to share this work with His Majesty in his role as Head of the Commonwealth, especially as we prepare to shine a global spotlight on Glasgow.

“This moment holds personal significance for me: my business was first supported by The King’s Trust when I launched in 2014, and to now be recognised a decade later by The King’s Foundation feels like a true full-circle journey and an opportunity to express my gratitude in person.”

Ms Ellis, 29, of Lewisham, London, added: “It was a privilege to meet His Majesty at the beautiful Dumfries House estate and to contribute to the time capsule.

“I am deeply grateful to The King’s Foundation for its unwavering support in protecting heritage crafts and creating sustainable pathways for future generations. Embroidery is one of humanity’s oldest arts, with traces of decorative stitching found more than 30,000 years old.

“As a graduate of The King’s Foundation & Chanel Metiers d’Art Embroidery Fellowship in partnership with Le19M, I refined my skills to couture standard and built a life doing what I love.

“Placing this tambour hook in the time capsule feels like sending a stitch across centuries, a reminder that beauty made by hand endures beyond our own lifetimes.”