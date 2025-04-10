King jokes with veteran partisan who fought to liberate Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King joked with a veteran partisan who fought to liberate Italy during the Second World War asking “how did you arrive at 103?”

Charles chatted to Stefano Pagani in the city of Ravenna in a region of Italy celebrating being liberated from Nazi-fascism by Canadian, British and other Allied forces 80 years ago.

The elderly man stood up from his wheelchair to greet the royal guest, proudly wearing a handkerchief in the Italian national colours round his neck.

He told the King he would turn 103 this year when asked his age through an interpreter, and after Charles marvelled at his longevity the former Second World War fighter quipped “I’m always hungry”.

The veteran said later: “I didn’t stop to see the liberation in the area, we kept moving and fighting, fighting to liberate my country.”

Nearby in the town hall reception was the Queen who he spoke to a younger partisan, 98-year-old Minny Geminiani, who was aged just 17 when she served as a messenger during the war.

She said after speaking to Camilla: “I told her I would love to live one day as a Queen.”

The couple were joined by Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who has accompanied the King and Queen throughout the four-day Italian visit.

Before Charles and Camilla made a balcony appearance from the town hall to wave at crowds below, acting Mayor of Ravenna Fabio Sbaraglia gave a speech paying tribute to the sacrifices of the allies.

He told guests who included senior British and Canadian officers working in Italy: “Ravenna remembers with deep gratitude the Allied soldiers who came from distant lands and who, with courage and sacrifice helped liberate the city from Nazi-fascism, paving the way for the rebirth of a free and democratic community.”