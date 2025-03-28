What the papers say – March 28
King Charles’ hospital admission dominates Friday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror both splash on the King’s trip to hospital after experiencing the side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.
Meanwhile, The Times and the Daily Mail lead on the news that Charles had been forced to cancel a full day of royal engagements amid the medical incident.
The Daily Express describes the health episode as a “bump in the road”, while The Sun tells the King to “get well soon”.
The Guardian reports that Chancellor Rachel Reeves may be forced to make further tax increases in the aftermath of her spring statement.
The i Paper and Metro both say the UK will send military chiefs to Kyiv as US President Donald Trump targets Ukrainian gas, oil and precious metals.
The Financial Times leads on Lakshmi Mittal’s plans to leave the UK in response to a government crackdown on non-domiciled residents.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports “world leaders” are warning people to stock up on toilet paper and tinned food.