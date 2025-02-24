King greeted by cheering crowds at JCB headquarters in Staffordshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was greeted by cheering crowds and waving flags as he visited the world headquarters of JCB in Staffordshire, to mark the company’s 80th birthday.

Charles met employees, apprentices and their families and toured the construction equipment company’s factory in Rocester on Monday.

He was greeted by Lord and Lady Bamford before walking the assembly line of the backhoe loader, a digger invented by JCB’s founder, the late Joseph Cyril Bamford CBE.

He helped fit a tyre to the machine before he was shown how to refuel JCB’s recently-developed hydrogen-powered combustion engine.

The visit also marked the production of the one millionth backhoe digger, which is said to have replaced men with shovels and pickaxes.

Meeting 100-year-old Ken Harrison, one of the last known survivors of the original 1953 backhoe loader production line team, Charles joked that he was “so pleased the system works”, after checking Mr Harrison had received his birthday card from him.

The King met long-serving and retired employees, and former JCB Academy students, including Rhys Bradbury, 29, from Derby, who reported on the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to the centre in 2011 for the school newsletter, and is now a regional sales manager.

He said it was “fantastic” to meet the King, who stopped to shake his hand and have a chat.

Charles unveiled a plaque to mark his visit before heading outside to greet waiting crowds, who cheered and waved flags.

He was about to get back into his car to leave the factory when Annette Allerton, who had waited for hours outside to meet the King, asked him if he would like to meet her dogs.

The King stopped to pet shih tzus Lottie and Bindi, held by Mrs Allerton, who said it was an “amazing experience” to speak to him.

She said: “I said, ‘sir, would you like to see the dogs?’ – I’m not going to be shy when I’m meeting the King.

“He said ‘what are their names, and what are they?’ and said it was lovely to see them.

“They have been so good, they have been standing here waiting so patiently.”