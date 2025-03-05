Kate and King to make return to annual Commonwealth Day service next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to join the King and Queen for the annual Commonwealth Day service next week.

Both Kate and Charles missed the key event in the royal calendar last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The princess is still making a gradual return to public duties after confirming she is in remission.

William, Kate, Charles and Camilla will also gather with the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service on Monday in Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the “enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family”.

Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, but last year pre-recorded a video message after postponing his public-facing duties for around three months.

Kate was diagnosed with cancer after having abdominal surgery at the start of last year and revealed at the end of March that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

She has carried out a number of engagements this year, revealing in January she is in remission, as she continues her return to public life, including visiting Pontypridd ahead of St David’s Day last week.

During the service, singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading will perform an arrangement of her well-known hit Love And Affection for the 2,000-strong congregation.

On the same day, the King will launch the inaugural King’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace, officially starting the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It marks the 18th official Commonwealth Games relay, and Charles’s first as King.

He will place a message inside the baton, which will be sealed and kept closed until the opening ceremony next summer, when the King’s words will be read out to signal the start of the sporting competition.

Charles will hand the baton to the first baton bearer, six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

Sir Chris, who has terminal prostate cancer, will walk through the Palace’s Quadrangle to the Centre Arch with a pathway lined by pipers from the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London.

In 2021, the late Queen launched the Commonwealth Games 2022 baton relay at the Palace in what was her first major event since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are due to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 next year.

Charles and Camilla will also be guests of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, at the annual Commonwealth Day reception on Monday and hear a commemorative song by Andrew Lloyd Webber to mark the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize.