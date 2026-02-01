King’s support at Sandringham charity parkrun ‘means the world’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surprise visit by the King to watch entrants at a local Sandringham charity parkrun “means the world”, the co-founder of a support group has said.

Charles cheered on participants on Saturday morning and chatted with local members of Move Against Cancer’s 5K Your Way (5KYW) group.

Dr Lucy Gossage, an oncologist and co-founder of 5KYW, said on Sunday the King’s support has helped change the public’s perception of what it is to live with cancer and shows the importance of exercise for patients with the condition.

“As co-founder, I feel really humbled that, you know, there are thousands of different support groups, and the fact that he has identified with one of ours,” she said.

“We know he (the King) loves fresh air and community and being outside, and maybe of all the cancer support groups, this is one that just resonated with him.

“I was in the Nottingham group, so I had no idea (he had visited) until I got home. Literally, my phone had gone mental,” she added.

“I guess for the people there it was pretty amazing, but actually for the charity as a whole, I think we just feel really grateful that the King has chosen to talk about the work that we do, because we know what we do makes a difference.

“We know what we do changes lives, and to have someone with such a huge platform advocate for us means the world.”

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.

This was the second consecutive year Charles has surprised the Sandringham 5KYW group on his Norfolk estate ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

The royal family’s Instagram account also posted photographs of Charles waving at the runners and greeting participants to promote the charity’s work.

The charity responded to Charles’ visit in an Instagram post of their own, which read: “Almost speechless again!

“A heartfelt thank you to His Majesty The King for greeting us on the first lap of Parkrun in the beautiful setting of the Sandringham estate this morning.

“The sun was shining and lots of people were able to enjoy taking a moment, sharing their stories, and chatting with others as they navigated the course.”

The 5KYW group joins parkrun events on the last Saturday morning of every month and encourages anyone affected by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month.

“I think the other thing that the King is probably doing is changing the perception of what it is to live with cancer, and that’s something we really tried to do at Move Against Cancer,” Dr Gossage said.

“A lot of our communities are living with cancer that’s probably not curable, but you can still live a really good-quality life.

“And I guess the King is doing that: he’s continuing working, despite a cancer diagnosis.

“And that’s probably a really positive thing, something certainly that resonates with what we try to do at Move Against Cancer.”

Dr Gossage added cancer research showed exercise of whatever kind is “one of the best things anyone with a cancer diagnosis can do” to feel better and improve their outcomes.

“We challenge the myth that rest is best, because actually the evidence is really powerful that it’s better to be active than it is to be inactive for everyone with a cancer diagnosis of all stages, and all kind of cancer types and all ages,” she said.

“So if you know someone living with, or after cancer, don’t wrap them in cotton wool, but support them to move.”

The King and Queen attended the divine service at St Mary Magdalene, the parish church at Sandringham, on Sunday morning.

Charles and Camilla were photographed making their way to the church, with Charles waving at the camera as the pair walked alongside Reverend Canon Paul Williams.