King and Queen arrive in Rome for visit celebrating UK’s close ties to Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen’s visit to Italy will leave a “priceless” legacy strengthening the “closeness” between the UK and the EU nation, Britain’s ambassador to Italy has said.

Charles and Camilla arrived on the outskirts of Rome in a plane escorted over the Italian capital by F-35 Italian air force jets that left a deafening sound in their wake and heralded the start of the couple’s four-day trip celebrating Britain’s ties with Italy.

Edward Llewellyn, the UK’s ambassador to Italy and San Marino, said before the couple touched down at the Italian air force section of Ciampino International airport: “This visit will deliver a meaningful and broad legacy, above all their majesties will do something intangible but priceless.

“Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations in a way that only they can, creating memories that will last a generation.

“Their love for Italy and all things Italian, the things Italians cherish – culture, food, heritage – resonate very, very deeply.

“So a lot to look forward to in the next few days. The state visit that brings together, quite simply, the best of Italy and the best of Britain, the closest of friends, allies and partners.”

The King and Queen received a red carpet welcome and were greeted by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who will accompany the couple throughout their tour, Mr Llewellyn and his counterpart Inigo Lambertini, Italy’s ambassador to the UK, while a guard of honour stood nearby.

During the visit Charles will become the first British monarch to address both houses of Italy’s parliament – the chamber of deputies and the senate of the republic.

The King will also hold audiences with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and he and Camilla will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president on the evening of their 20th wedding anniversary.

The UK and Italy’s defence co-operation will be marked by a joint flypast over Rome by the Italian air force’s aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and the RAF’s Red Arrows.

The couple will visit Ravenna, near Bologna, where Charles and Camilla will mark the 80th anniversary of the province’s liberation from Nazi occupation by allied forces on April 10 1945, during a town hall reception.

They will also celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante’s tomb and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.