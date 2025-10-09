Charles and Camilla given Lego figurines of themselves during village visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles and Queen Camilla were presented with miniature Lego versions of themselves during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

The royal couple attended Ballater's Albert Hall to mark its 150th anniversary, enjoying performances from award-winning Highland dancers and a specially composed fiddle piece.

The area has a long association with the royal family and is near their Balmoral and Birkhall residences.

Their Thursday arrival was met by crowds and music from the Ballater and district pipe band. Charles sported his King Charles tartan kilt.

Inside, they met children from Ballater School, who had held a competition to design a new flag for the hall.

The building was reopened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1987.

open image in gallery The couple received Lego versions of themselves

The Earl and Countess of Aboyne were in the hall, showing the royals a trowel used to lay the first stone of the building in 1875.

As Charles and Camilla met people from the Ballater community, they were shown a Lego recreation of the building in which they were standing, which had been created by the village’s Lego club.

Nicola Reid, 45, put the final touches on the Lego diorama, which included tiny versions of herself, Charles and Camilla.

She explained to the King and Queen that it had taken weeks to build the model. Charles was seen to pick up the Lego versions of himself and his wife.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla meet tourists outside the Albert Hall in Ballater

Ms Reid said afterwards that the model was a “labour of love” and the royals had seemed to “really like it”.

She said afterwards: “He seemed quite impressed – he might treasure it.”

The King and Queen also saw a brief highland dance performance from Annie Hutcheon and Lexi McCracken, the latter of whom won a prize at the Braemar Gathering Highland games.

They also heard a special fiddle tune composed and performed by local musician Dr Paul Anderson for the occasion.

Archie McEwan, 12, also played cello music during the event.

As they left the community hall, the royals waved and shook hands with a crowd outside, which included a group of tourists from Australia.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla watch a Highland dancing performance

Gordon Riddler, chairman of the Victoria and Albert Halls Trust, showed the royals around the Albert Hall.

He said the royals had been in “great spirits”, saying: “People in Ballater call them good neighbours, because that’s what they are.

“Birkhall is only three miles away and that’s where he spends most of his time.

“They feel totally relaxed in Ballater because people talk to them as if they’re neighbours.”

Mr Riddler said that before Charles became King, he would sometimes drive into the village while staying in Aberdeenshire, though such impromptu visits were not possible with his new role.