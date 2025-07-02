King and Queen brave summer downpour to honour Kirkcaldy’s war dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen faced torrential downpours as they marked the centenary of a war memorial commemorating a Scottish town’s war dead.

Charles and Camilla sheltered under umbrellas as they left a wreath at the memorial in Kirkcaldy, Fife, as hundreds of spectators watched the poignant service.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown later joined the King at a solo event, while wife Sarah Brown met the Queen when she visited a cancer centre run by Maggie’s – an organisation both women officially support.

Charles’s first task was to unveil a cairn commissioned to mark the 100th anniversary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens and designed as a time capsule for future generations.

He chatted to pupils from local Viewforth High School who had helped fill the capsule with school mementos and memory sticks filled with photos, and quipped about the rain: “I keep telling myself it’s a blessing.”

Camilla said: “It’s a bit damp,” adding: “We’ve been used to the heatwave.”

The royal couple, who are spending their official week in Scotland known as Holyrood Week, arrived in Fife as the heavy showers began and met dozens of well-wishers waiting behind barriers.

Holding umbrellas, they shook hands with the public but at one point a lone protester stood a few feet from the King and shouted his apparent opposition to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, alleging “weapons that we sell contribute to genocide”.

After the brief wreath-laying service, Camilla left to visit Maggie’s Fife while Charles toured the nearby Kirkcaldy Art Gallery.

The King chatted to representatives of Fife-based charities and organisations which included Fife Multibank, an initiative founded by Mr Brown that provides essential goods to low-income families and now has five other organisations across the country.

Mr Brown said afterwards: “The biggest problem in Britain today is the divisions caused by child poverty and we’re doing something about it, in the way that we can.

“We saw that goods surplus to companies were not being repurposed into a circular economy, and we thought we could solve some of the problems of pollution and poverty at the same time.

“We’ve got 90 companies now and we’re working with 1,000 organisations in Fife. So we work with all the schools, social workers, health visitors, foodbanks and charities – we have given out in total, around the UK in the last year or two, eight million goods worth about £80 million.”