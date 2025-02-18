Being knighted by ‘music lover’ Charles very special – composer Sir John Rutter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Composer Sir John Rutter said it was “very special” to receive a knighthood from the King because Charles is a “music lover”.

Sir John, who is also a conductor, editor and arranger, was honoured on Tuesday for services to music at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said he was “surprised and delighted” to have been awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

He said: “One of the things that made today’s ceremony very special for me was the fact that I was being knighted by a music lover, somebody to whom music is very important and who appreciates its value and its place in our national life, and who I think is a wonderful figurehead for everybody who wants to engage in music, whether as a performer or as a composer or just a supporter and so, I felt that, in a sense, I was talking, and he spoke very pleasantly with me, almost like with a friend, and I think that’s what made it special.”

Sir John is best known for his choral compositions, including Christmas carols, anthems and extended works such as the Gloria, the Requiem and the Magnificat.

The musician has previously had works commissioned for major royal events including Queen Elizabeth II’s golden jubilee and the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

More recently, the first two choral items sung at the late Queen’s platinum jubilee national service of thanksgiving in June 2022, and six pieces performed at the coronation of King Charles, were arrangements by Sir John.

Asked how it felt to have his music be the soundtrack of some of the most significant events in the lives of the Royal family, he said: “If I worried about how many people were going to be witnessing the occasion on television or radio, I wouldn’t ever pick up my pencil and so, for example, when I was invited to write an anthem for Prince William and Kate’s wedding, I just thought, well, they are a young couple.

“I don’t know them personally, though I did speak with them, but I know that it will be a special day for them and so I’m, as it were, writing a piece of music for two lovely young people who are having a special day in their lives and I didn’t worry.

“I don’t think any of the musicians taking part worried about the fact that it was witnessed by an estimated two billion people.

“I think, you know, that would just make your pen freeze in your hand.

“As a composer, you just get on with the job and enjoy the occasion.”

Sir John said that, whether he was composing for his local church or a royal event, “every day” in his career was special.

He continued: “Everybody who’s involved in making music does it for love, whether they get paid or not, and I parachute in as a composer and get to meet those who actually make the music, who sing or who play, and I just conduct generally, if it’s something I’ve written, then I’m bringing my child to life, as it were, which is always a thrill.

“So, I wouldn’t single out any one moment.

“I’ve been fortunate to be asked to write music for various royal occasions, but then I’ve been asked to write music for my local church choir or just for a wedding of a couple of friends.

“They’re all special.”

Sir John was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to music in the 2007 New Year Honours, and in 2023 he became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.