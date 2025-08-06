Harry and others criticised in Charity Commission report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex and others have been criticised by the Charity Commission for letting a “damaging” boardroom battle play out in the “public eye” and harm the reputation of a good cause co-founded by Harry.

The charity regulator investigated Sentebale after founders Harry and Prince Seeiso stepped down as its patrons in support of a group of trustees, who resigned following a dispute with board of trustees chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The watchdog criticised all parties in the fallout for allowing it to play out publicly and described how all trustees contributed to a “missed opportunity” to resolve the issues that that led to the serious disagreement that risked undermining public trust in charities generally.

Harry’s spokesperson attacked the findings, saying the report “…falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current chair’s actions will not be borne by her – but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support”.

Dr Chandauka said: “The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private.

“We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.”

The fallout came after Sentebale’s trustees sought in 2023 to introduce a new fundraising strategy, with the dispute arising between Dr Chandauka and some of the trustees and Harry, said the regulator.

A war of words followed the resignations with Harry and Seeiso issuing a joint statement in March, describing their decision as “unthinkable”, adding the trustees “acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down” while “in turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship”.

Dr Chandauka hit back in a television interview accusing the duke of being “involved” in a “cover-up” of an investigation about bullying, harassment and misogyny at the organisation and said the “toxicity” of his brand had impacted the charity which had seen a drop in donors since Harry moved to the US.

The regulator, which cannot investigate individual allegations of bullying, found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir at the charity but acknowledged “the strong perception of ill treatment” felt by some involved.

David Holdsworth, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said: “Passion for a cause is the bedrock of volunteering and charity, delivering positive impact for millions of people here at home and abroad every day.

“However, in the rare cases when things go wrong, it is often because that very passion has become a weakness rather than a strength.

“Sentebale’s problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity’s reputation, risk overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardising the charity’s ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve.”

Harry founded charity Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

The duke’s spokesperson said Harry would find alternatives to helping the children supported by Sentebale in Lesotho and Botswana.

He said: “As custodians of this once brilliant charity, Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry and the former board of trustees helped grow Sentebale from the seed of an idea to – like its namesake – a flowering force for good.

“With the original mission of Sentebale firmly in mind – and in honour of the legacy he and Prince Seeiso began – the Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana.”

The commission’s role as regulator was not to adjudicate on internal charity disputes and the case sought to establish whether the charity’s former and current trustees, including the chair, fulfilled their duties under charity law.

After conducting its regulatory compliance case the commission found no evidence of “over-reach” by either the chairwoman or Harry in his role as patron.

But the regulator was critical of the charity’s lack of clarity in the delegation of powers to the chair, which allowed for misunderstandings to occur, and trustees at the time did not have proper policies to investigate internal complaints – both issues amounted to “mismanagement” in the running of the charity.

The commission has issued a regulatory action plan setting out steps trustees need to take, including implementing an internal dispute policy, improving the charity’s complaints and whistle-blowing procedures, and establishing clearer processes for delegating authority on behalf of the charity.

Sentebale said in a statement that since the start of the year the senior executive were now established in southern Africa, closer to operations.

It said the action plan aligned with the board’s thinking with a new internal complaints procedure in place, alongside a code of conduct for trustees and a new approach to the delegation of responsibilities so that roles were clearly defined, including any future patron relationships.

Dr Chandauka said: “Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato.

“To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”