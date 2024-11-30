Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

France has warned of a showdown with Britain over Channel migrants if a legal route for asylum seekers to come the UK is not set up.

Bruno Retailleau, the new French interior minister, warned on Friday that Britain could no longer “sub-contract” Channel border security out to Paris, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Mr Retailleau blamed Brexit for “destroying immigration cooperation” between the two countries, saying that France was ready for a “showdown” on border security.

He added: “I hope it won’t come to that, but we have to change this relationship.”

Mr Retailleau called for a more comprehensive deal between Britain and the EU ahead of a meeting with home secretary Yvette Cooper on 9 December.

“The border between France and the United Kingdom is Europe’s common external border”, he said, adding it was “no longer possible” for France to bear the “entire burden” of defending it.

open image in gallery French Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau (C) speaks next to Hauts-de-France regional council president Xavier Bertrand (L) and Mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart, during a press conference after a meeting with local mayors on the migrant crisis in Ambleteuse, northern France, on November 29 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He continued: “France cannot tackle this issue alone. The UK must play its full part, as must our European partners. There is no buying our silence with British pounds.”

On the visit the northern French coast, Mr Retailleau also threatened to denounce the Le Touquet agreement, referring to a 2004 deal that allows Britain to carry out border checks on French soil.

Earlier this month, a group of French mayors called for the cross-Channel migrant deal to be ripped up, while also calling for a legal route to be opened for migrants to the UK.

“Eventually, there will have to be a legal [immigration] route to Great Britain and a returns route not only to France but also to the border countries,” Mr Retailleau said.

Referencing the high number of deaths in the Channel this year, believed to be at least 72, Mr Retailleau added: “It’s not tolerable. It’s a tragedy.”

Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservative government pledged £500m to the French police, with money to go on more equipment for border surveillance such as binoculars, drones and dash-cams.

To get around the French police’s surveillance, migrants have also spread out further along the coast, launching boats from new beaches in an attempt to avoid detection.

However, this tactic has seen them take longer and more dangerous routes, increasing their risk of death. 2024 has been the deadliest year for Channel migrant deaths on record.

Though refugee charities have called for safe and legal routes for Channel migrants to come to the UK when they are in France, this has been rejected by the Labour government.

In a speech earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer pledged to reduce the number of people crossing the Channel on small boats by targeting the gangs facilitating the journeys.

£150m has been pledged over two years for a new border command, which will use high-tech surveillance equipment and 100 specialist investigators to target criminals.