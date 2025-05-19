Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to reach UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant has died after a small boat sank while trying to cross the Channel overnight, French authorities said.

The Maritime Prefect of the Channel and the North Sea said 62 people were pulled from the water after the “overloaded” boat broke up.

The French assistance and rescue intervention tug (RIAS) Abeille Normandie recovered 50 people, while the RNLI recovered two people and the Border Force Ranger nine people. All those rescued were transferred to the Abeille.

A French Navy helicopter assisting in the search spotted an unconscious person in the water, French authorities said.

They were pulled from the water by the RNLI crews but declared dead by the medical team on board the French tug.

Among the survivors was a child and his mother who were suffering hypothermia and airlifted to hospital in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The others were dropped off at Boulogne-sur-Mer quay and taken care of by the land rescue services.

The French coastguard warned of the dangers of crossing the Channel, saying the stretch of water is one of the busiest in the world, with more than 600 merchant ships passing through every day.

More than 12,000 people have already made the journey this year, putting 2025 on course to be a record year for crossings.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We can confirm there has been a tragic incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters which has resulted in the loss of one life.

“This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings, and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people. Our thoughts are with those affected.”