Three migrants die and three missing in Channel crossings

Three migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel in an overloaded boat, and another three are believed to be missing, according to French authorities.

The incident took place on Tuesday night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, authorities in the local prefecture posted on X.

Two children are believed to be among those who died, according to reports.

It comes after a woman was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon by Kent Police after also attempting the crossing.

The translated post from the French authority on Wednesday morning said: “A new tragedy occurred last night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais. Three migrants lost their lives, three other people are likely missing.

“The prefect was at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer this morning, alongside the mayor of Le Portel and the prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, to oversee the security and rescue operations.

“Smuggler networks bear the responsibility for these tragedies. The State is determined to combat them.”

The prefecture said the three people who died were trying to reach the UK, while the other three migrants went missing during a separate attempt to make the dangerous journey.

The French coastguard said 194 people were rescued over September 9 and 10 by state services, and three were confirmed dead.

A spokesperson said during the night a rescue operation was launched for an overloaded boat.

“Once on site, the boat’s passengers requested assistance, 44 people were rescued by the Abeille Normandie, including three unresponsive people,” they said.

“During this same operation, three people were airlifted by the Dauphin helicopter to the Boulogne-sur-Mer hospital for treatment, and 38 people rescued aboard the Abeille Normandie were disembarked in Boulogne-sur-Mer early in the morning of September 10.”

It comes after day of crossings on Tuesday where Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats had been responding to small boats in the Channel.

There were no recorded crossings between August 25 and September 5 as weather conditions worsened over that 10-day period.

On September 6, Home office figures show some 1,096 migrants made the treacherous journey across the Channel, which brought the total crossings in 2025 to more than 30,000.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

There is no official record on the number of deaths of people trying to cross the Channel.

So far this year, there have been at least 14 deaths during crossings, according to reports from the French coastguard and from UK and French authorities.

Last year, 50 people died while trying to cross the Channel, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, in what is considered the deadliest year since the crisis unfolded.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has also reported several more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024 and this year.

Amnesty International UK’s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: “It’s heartbreaking to learn once again that people have died seeking safety in the UK.

“Too often, the humanity of those crossing the Channel – their hopes, fears and desperation – is lost amid the hostile rhetoric of ‘stopping the boats’ and the toxic atmosphere fuelled by anti-migrant protests.

“It is utterly irresponsible to deny people safe routes to protection, even when they have family here ready to support them.

“The Government should be working urgently with European partners to expand safe pathways, meet its legal and moral obligations, and put human lives and dignity at the heart of policy.”

In August this year, a migrant returns deal between the UK and France came into effect, but has not yet seen anyone sent back to the continent.

New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the removals of migrants under the pilot scheme are expected to begin “imminently”.