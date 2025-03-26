Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – March 26

Previews of the Chancellor’s spring statement feature heavily on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 25 March 2025 21:45 EDT
What the papers say – March 26 (PA)
What the papers say – March 26 (PA) (PA Archive)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement features prominently on the front of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Financial Times says the Chancellor will announce a £2.2 billion rise in defence spending while painting a “grim” financial outlook in Wednesday’s statement.

Ms Reeves will promise to “secure Britain’s future” with the defence announcement, according to The Guardian, which says there is mounting speculation about tax rises in the autumn.

The Chancellor tells the Daily Mirror security is the top priority but says she will always protect people in need amid proposed welfare cuts.

The Independent says Ms Reeves is ready to face down unions ahead of austerity measures, while the Daily Mail tells her not to blame economic woes on global events.

The Daily Telegraph is one of several papers to carry a picture of the Duke of Sussex after he announced his resignation from the Sentebale charity, but the lead story reports that the assisted dying Bill faces a delay until after the next election.

The US has signalled the easing of sanctions against Russia as part of a deal for a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, according to The Times.

The Metro also turns its attention to the US, reporting that president Donald Trump has defended national security adviser Mike Waltz after a journalist was added to a group chat which included security messages.

The Daily Star returns to the US, asking if vice president JD Vance is “the most dangerous man in the world”.

The Daily Express carries a message from the parents of murder victim Sarah Everard as a campaign calls for victims to be given a “sense of justice being served”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in