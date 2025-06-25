UK energy and steel to be classed as ‘nationally important’ in procurement shift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s steel and energy sectors could be classed as “nationally important” to UK security under new procurement rules aimed at giving homegrown industry an edge over foreign firms.

Public sector buyers would be able to avoid normal requirements to consider overseas bidders and instead give priority to domestic firms under the plans set out in a consultation launching on Wednesday.

Ministers would be allowed to designate sectors such as steel, energy and cyber nationally important in order to help grant them more of the £400 billion spent on procurement each year, the Government said.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said the proposals would ensure British industry was supported and “boost growth”.

“The new rules being considered will give us the power to protect our national industries, ensuring more money goes to them as we buy goods and services in Government,” he said.

The Government said the new rules will also ensure buyers exclude companies that cannot provide evidence of a good record of paying companies in their supply chains promptly and on time in a move to protect small businesses.

New guidance will also require Government departments to consider British steel products for the £725 billion of UK infrastructure spending over the next 10 years announced in the industrial strategy on Monday.

UK Steel welcomed the proposals, describing them as “unequivocally positive news” that would help safeguard jobs in the industry.

Director general of UK Steel, Gareth Stace, said: “These changes rightly recognise the strategic importance of steelmaking to national security and the vital role of resilient domestic supply chains.”

It comes as the industry faces uncertainty over the US-UK trade deal finalised this month, which slashed tariffs on aerospace and auto sectors but left levies on steel standing at 25% rather than falling to zero as originally agreed.

The Government has said both sides have agreed to “make progress towards 0% tariffs on core steel products” in ongoing talks.