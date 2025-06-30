Wimbledon residents ‘not even allowed plumbers’ during tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly man living next to Centre Court says Wimbledon has cut him off from visitors, with barriers, security staff and red tape making simple tasks like calling a plumber near-impossible.

Mikael Grut, 92, a former civil servant who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and kyphosis, lives in Burghley House, a residential block overlooking the All England Club.

During the Championships, access to his building is restricted by two vehicle checkpoints, one operated by Merton Council and the other by tournament organisers.

“There are times when we need someone at the drop of a hat, it complicates life,” he said.

“They even told us if we need a plumber, to get it done before the tennis.”

Mr Grut said all guests must be registered in advance, with residents emailing the estate office so letters can be physically posted on their behalf.

“I can’t get to the post office, so I have to email them and ask them to send it for me,” he said.

His carer, Conchita del Campo, 71, said: “It’s like Brazil, you’ve got gated communities.

“I had to call ahead, and Mikael had to submit my car details so I could get through the barriers.”

“It’s like being in lockdown again,” Mr Grut added.

“There are two checkpoints, and someone is always there.”

Despite the building being used for Wimbledon filming from its top floor, residents are not offered tickets to the tournament.

“We should charge them,” Ms del Campo joked.

Mr Grut, who has three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, said: “There’s some pride in living somewhere famous, people say, ‘Oh, you come from Wimbledon’.

“But it’s not easy during the tennis.”

Merton Council and Wimbledon have been contacted for comment.