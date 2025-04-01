Celtic FC sorry as seven-figure payout agreed in Boys Club historical abuse case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic FC has apologised for historic sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club following a seven-figure payout for legal claims.

Thompsons Solicitors is acting for around 30 former Celtic Boys Club players in a group proceeding and said around 70% of the cases have been settled by Celtic Plc.

The case relates to abuse at the youth club – which was not formally affiliated with Celtic FC – by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.

Celtic FC said in a statement: “Celtic Football Club is appalled by any form of historic abuse and has great sympathy for those who suffered abuse and for their families.

“The club is very sorry that these events took place at Celtic Boys’ Club.

“The club takes this abuse extremely seriously because of the historic contacts between the two organisations.”

Both Celtic and Thompsons’ solicitor said they hope for rapid settlement of further cases.

Laura Connor, partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “Our clients trusted us to fight for them on these difficult cases and ensure their voices were heard.

“This litigation has been made far more complex and lengthy by the defender, while our clients have acted with resolute dignity throughout.

“At long last, they have achieved success and can take this compensation as confirmation that Celtic Boys Club was indeed inextricably linked to Celtic Football Club.”

A judge previously gave the go-ahead for the group legal action at Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Lawyers acting for Celtic Plc had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed, arguing the boys club was an entirely separate entity, but judge Lord Arthurson ruled the case could go ahead.

Celtic FC’s statement added: “For some time, we have sought to work with the group members’ lawyers to reach a resolution.

“The club acknowledges the strength of the survivors of abuse who have come forward, and hope that this resolution may help to bring them some closure.”

It continued: “The abuse of young people is an abhorrent crime which has unfortunately affected many areas of society.

“The club continues to work with Scottish football to make it a safe place for all young people.”

Group proceedings are similar to US class action style actions and were brought into law in Scotland in 2020.