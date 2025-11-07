Officers ‘traumatised’ after being assaulted by fans during Celtic v Falkirk tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two officers and a steward were left “shaken and traumatised” after being assaulted by a group of fans at a recent Scottish Premiership football match, a senior police officer has said.

The incident happened during the game between Celtic and Falkirk at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Wednesday October 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland described the disorder as “unacceptable”, and said the force was doing everything it could to trace those responsible.

“We utterly condemn the unacceptable disorder on Wednesday October 29 within Celtic Park after two officers and a steward were assaulted by a large group of fans,” he said.

“No-one should be harmed or intimidated while carrying out their duties and being assaulted is not part of the job.

“This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to trace those involved and hold them accountable.

“We recognise that only a small percentage of fans behave in such a way and cause disorder, but encourage all supporters to take personal responsibility for their conduct at matches.

“The officers and steward were left extremely shaken and traumatised by the incident and are being offered support.

“We work closely with all clubs and event organisers to assist their plans for maintaining public safety.”

Anybody with information about these assaults and disorder is asked to call 101 quoting reference PS-20251029-2196.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.