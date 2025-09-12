Celine Dion was never due to ‘attend, perform, or present’ at Eurovision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celine Dion was never due to “attend, perform, or present” at this year’s Eurovision Song Content, a representative for the singer has said.

The 57-year-old Canadian won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, and reports speculated she was due to perform at this year’s song contest.

A statement to the PA news agency from a representative said: “We would like to address the false reporting regarding Celine Dion and the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

“Celine was not in Basel, nor did she ever plan to attend, perform, or present at the event. Furthermore, contrary to certain claims, she does not own a private plane.

“Recent published stories are entirely false and potentially damaging since they suggest that she accepted the organisers’ invitation to attend in person and that her subsequent nonattendance resulted from ill health.

“This is completely untrue.

“What is accurate is that Celine was invited to record a brief video greeting for the occasion, which she was happy to provide.

“In an era where sensational headlines often take precedence, we urge media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and even minimal fact-check before publishing such inaccuracies.”

Dion appeared during the first semi-final of the song contest in a prerecorded video message.

Last year she gave her first live public performance since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) when she sang from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The five-time Grammy-winner revealed her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 before cancelling her Courage World Tour.

The condition, which causes progressive muscular inflexibility, is documented in her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion, in which she spoke about her desire to return to performing.

The singer’s hits include It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, Think Twice, A New Day Has Come, and My Heart Will Go On, which featured in the 1997 film Titanic and topped the UK singles chart.