Celine Dion pays tribute to Roberta Flack whose music ‘shaped generations’

Celine Dion has remembered Roberta Flack as a “legend” whose music “shaped generations” following her death at the age of 88.

A host of other celebrities including US chat show host Oprah Winfrey and singer Yoko Ono have paid tribute to the soul star who died on Monday “surrounded by her family”, her publicist said.

In 2022 it was announced the singer had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological condition that made it “impossible” for her to sing, according to a representative at the time.

Canadian pop star Dion, 56, said in a post to social media on Tuesday: “With a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to Roberta Flack.

“She was a legend, with a voice that could soothe and stir all at once… Her music wasn’t just heard—it was FELT.

“With timeless songs like ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, and ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ she gifted us music that has shaped generations.”

Dion said that singing the latter “was such an incredible honour” and added: “Stepping into the world Roberta created with such grace and beauty. Thank you for sharing your remarkable gift with us.”

Ono, 92, who was a neighbour of Flack’s when she lived in New York City’s Dakota Building with John Lennon, posted a photo of the three of them with David Bowie and wrote: “Roberta Flack Rest In Peace.”

Winfrey, 71, shared a video of her welcoming the singer on to her chat show to sing hits including Killing Me Softly With His Song, written by Lori Lieberman and Norman Gimbel and composed by Charles Fox.

US songwriter Lieberman told the PA news agency that Flack “exposed this song to the world with her artistry, her talent, her innovation and her heart”.

“I do hope that now she can rest in peace… without her my little song never would have been what it is today, and I’m forever grateful,” she said.

Alongside her Instagram post Winfrey wrote: “Rest in peace, Roberta. Thank you for giving us the soundtrack to our lives.”

Elsewhere, Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker said listening to Flack “was blissful” in a social media post while director Clint Eastwood wrote “rest in peace” next to a photo of the two.

Lennnon and Ono’s son Sean, said he was “heartbroken” by the death of Flack who “was a very close family friend and neighbour” as well as an “incredibly kind woman” who was “uniquely talented.”

US singer Peabo Bryson called her his “greatest inspiration” and said: “My relationship with this iconic and divinely gifted artist and friend, forever changed my life in music and entertainment.”

Flack and Bryson, 73, released duet album Born To Love in 1983 which featured their hit Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.

US singer and actress Jennifer Hudson hailed Flack as “one of the great soul singers of all time” in an Instagram tribute alongside a black and white photo of the singer.

Veteran radio DJ Tony Blackburn said: “How sad that Roberta Flack has passed away at the age of 88.

“She gave us so many beautiful songs, I just loved her voice. RIP and thanks for the music.”

Flack was born on February 10 1937 in North Carolina but grew up in Virginia and started classical piano lessons at the age of nine.

She was awarded a full scholarship to Howard University in Washington DC aged 15 and hoped to become an opera singer, a dream that was put on hold when she returned to North Carolina after her father’s death in 1959.

She went back to the capital and taught at several schools and in the early 1960s she began accompanying opera singers at the Tivoli opera restaurant in Georgetown, later playing in various clubs in the Washington area before taking up a residency at Mr Henry’s.

After watching her perform, jazz musician Les McCann helped to launch Flack’s recording career and she was signed to Atlantic Records after decades of classical study, teaching music and accompanying opera singers.

Her debut album, First Take, was released in 1969 and featured a blend of gospel, soul, flamenco and jazz.

One of the songs from the album, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, catapulted her to stardom after Clint Eastwood used the song as the soundtrack for a love scene in his film Play Misty For Me.

It also won the Grammy for record of the year in 1973 and a year later her song Killing Me Softly With His Song won the same gong and Flack won best female pop vocal performance.

The tune saw a resurgence in popularity in the 1990s when hip-hop trio Fugees recorded a new version.

The singer was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy in 2020.

In 2022, a feature-length documentary about the soul singer, called Roberta, told of her rise to stardom against the backdrop of America’s civil rights movement.