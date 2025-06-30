Police investigating murder of Sarah Montgomery make second arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down have made a second arrest.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in Belfast on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remains in police custody. Police said they had been granted a court extension of a further 36 hours to question him.

Ms Montgomery, 27, died at a house in Donaghadee on Saturday.

Police have said that both suspects were known to the victim and no-one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives have made a new appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “We are working at pace to determine the circumstances of Sarah’s tragic murder and need help from people in the Donaghadee and Belfast areas.

“Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee between 1.20pm and 2.20pm on Friday June 27?

“Did you see a yellow Jeep Avenger in the Airport Road area of the Belfast Harbour Estate, East Belfast between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday June 27?

“Do you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage which could be useful in our investigation?

“Even if you think it may not be important, please come forward and speak with us as even very small pieces of information could prove invaluable to us.”

Mr Phillips added: “This is an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved mum.

“Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice.

“If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the epidemic of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland is worsening.

A number of MLAs raised concerns over gender-based violence.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Another young mother, her life being taken.

“It’s just such a tragedy and it just really underlines for us all once again that we have a huge problem in our society with violence against women and girls.”

The Assembly was told Ms Montgomery was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the death of Ms Montgomery was an “unspeakable act of violence which has robbed her children of their mother and shattered a family forever”.

She added: “There is no grief more profound than that of a child torn from the love, safety and care of their mother.

“Their lives undoubtedly changed forever.”

Ms Hunter said: “This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a worsening epidemic of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

“We are failing women, we are failing children and we are failing to meet this crisis with sufficient urgency, co-ordination and political will that it so greatly requires.

“Too many women in our communities live in fear, fear in their homes, fear on the streets and fear in their relationships.

“This fear is not imagined. It is real and it is justified.”

DUP North Down MLA Stephen Dunne described the death of Ms Montgomery as “devastating”.

He added: “Sarah is the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

“The majority of these woman have been killed in their own homes, which is a truly shocking and devastating figure.

“A home should be a place of refuge and safety, but sadly that is not always the case.

“Again, it highlights the need for tougher sentencing as well, when we see so many lives ended and totally devastated and shattered with this ongoing scourge of our society of violence against women and girls.”

He added: “Donaghadee is a very close-knit and caring community and I know the community there is already rallying around the family of Sarah Montgomery.

“There is a real sense of shock and sadness and alarm around the devastating events at the weekend.”

Alliance Party MLA Connie Egan described the death of Ms Montgomery as an “absolutely tragic loss”.

She said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Sarah’s loved ones, her family and, of course, her two little children who have to grow up without their mummy.

“Sarah was also pregnant at the time she was killed.

“This is an absolutely horrendous and tragic loss and I know the people in Donaghadee are shocked.

“Tributes left outside her home describe Sarah as a beautiful, kind and wonderful mother.”

She added: “Sarah was the 27th woman to have been killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

“Our rates of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland are shockingly high and it is completely unacceptable.”