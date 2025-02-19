Burglar jailed after triggering ‘Home Alone-style trap’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A burglar has been jailed after he was thwarted by a Home Alone-style trap, police have said.

CCTV has been released which shows Paul Howell attempting to break in to a property in Blyth, Northumberland, but he is stopped when he trips a hidden string, which tips a bucket of water over his feet.

The householders set the trap following a number of recent attempted burglary reports, Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The force said Howell fled, after triggering the bucket shortly before 3am on November 9 last year, but the overturned bucket led the occupants to check their CCTV footage and report the offence.

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Howell was also charged in connection with two separate burglary offences the following week at another address in Blyth, when he forced entry into a property before stealing items including jewellery and bikes.

Much of this property was recovered at Howell’s house in the town.

The force said Howell, of Disraeli Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in December and was jailed for three years and seven months on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, who led the investigation, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.”

Mr Mullen added: “This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

“We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”

In the 1990 movie Home Alone, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, set a series of elaborate traps for two bungling burglars after his family accidentally leaves him by himself in their Chicago house at Christmas.