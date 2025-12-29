Vice-chancellor says CBE highlights success of Ulster University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Professor Paul Bartholomew has said it is “a great privilege” to have been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

He said it is a wider recognition of Ulster University’s success.

The vice-chancellor of the university said it is “fantastic to be recognised for something you’re passionate about”, after being honoured for his contribution to higher education and public service.

Prof Bartholomew, who was an NHS radiographer before entering higher education in 2001, moved to Northern Ireland in 2016.

He told the Press Association he was persuaded by the ongoing mission of the university.

“The phrase that was used to me at that time was ‘from peace to prosperity’, and I think Ulster University has done a lot since I’ve been here at Ulster University, prior to me being vice- chancellor and since, so it’s a privilege to see that recognised.”

Prof Bartholomew held various roles at Ulster University before becoming vice-chancellor on March 1 2020, just two weeks before campuses closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had to do this pivot to online and, my goodness, what a job all of our staff did and what an adjustment our students made,” he said.

He said he has taken a “unitary” approach to leading the institution as its campuses in Belfast, Derry and Coleraine had more individual identities before he became vice-chancellor.

In 2022, 15,000 students and staff were moved to a newly completed facility in Belfast; a School of Medicine was set up at the Derry campus and its first cohort of doctors graduated this year.

The Centre for Food and Drug Discovery was set up at the Coleraine campus that aims to be a health innovation, and a £72 million state-of-the-art virtual production facility called Studio Ulster was opened.

In 2024, Ulster University was given the UK and Ireland University of the Year Award by Times Higher Education.

“The last few years has been really transformative for Ulster University, whereby we’ve been investing in all of our campuses simultaneously,” he said.

“It’s really important to us as a unitary institution to deliver for all of the places for which we are located.

“Being Ulster University in those places, delivering for students, delivering for researchers, delivering for the economy and society is actually what we’re about.

“To be recognised for those things that we’ve been doing over the last few years, that’s absolutely to the heart of the mission of the university, is really great.”

He said being made a CBE is “absolutely” a wider recognition of the success of the university.

“I just hope that it continues to deliver transformative learning experiences for students and continues to be a good employer for our staff, and continues to be anchor institutions in the places that we are and it’s a tremendous institution.”