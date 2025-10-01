Hundreds gather to remember father, mother and son killed in Co Louth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people have turned out for a candlelit vigil to remember a father, mother and their son who were murdered in Co Louth earlier this week.

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin was among those who joined prayers for Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise, 56, and their son Evan, 27.

Shock was expressed by the local community after the bodies of the parents and their son, who had additional needs, were found at the family’s home in Drumgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

Warm tributes have been paid to all three and the impact they made, including Mr O’Connor’s work for disability advocacy and Mrs O’Connor’s as a nurse, while Evan was described as cherished by all who knew him.

Flowers and messages expressing condolences have been laid outside the garda cordon.

Hundreds of people turned out at Stonetown Community Walking Track on Wednesday evening to remember them.

Prayers were led by Father Gerry Campbell, who described the community carrying a sorrow too heavy for words, adding that in a “quiet and tranquil corner of Co Louth, the loss of Mark, Louise and Evan has sent ripples of grief across our parish and across this land and into the hearts of all who have heard their story”.

Hymns were also sung by those gathered.

On Tuesday evening, another of Mr and Mrs O’Connor’s sons, Robert O’Connor, 31, of Drumgowna, appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court charged with three counts of murder.