Israel risks breaching international law by blocking aid to Gaza, says minister

Israel risks “breaching obligations under international humanitarian law” by blocking aid to Gaza, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Catherine West’s remarks came as the Government was also urged to support the international community in opposing what the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee described as Israel’s “long-term plan” to annex the West Bank.

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns asked an urgent question in the Commons where she said Israel was “once again using starvation as a weapon of war”.

Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to Gaza to try to get Hamas to accept a new ceasefire proposal and has warned of additional consequences, raising fears of a return to war.

Israel’s preferred ceasefire plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners, a key component of the first phase.

The suspension of aid drew widespread criticism, with human rights groups saying it violated Israel’s obligations as an occupying power under international law.

Ms Chowns (North Herefordshire) told MPs: “These decisions coincide with the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, with negotiations on phase two barely begun, jeopardising the release of the remaining live hostages, plans for a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a longer term peace agreement.”

She added: “Does the minister agree that the Israeli government is again in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and of international humanitarian law?”

Ms West replied: “A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, such as that announced by the government of Israel, does risk breaching obligations under international humanitarian law and to answer her question directly, the UK government has been in touch with interlocutors to make that point.”

She added: “Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool.”

Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry said the Israeli government had a “long-term plan” to annex the West Bank, and asked how the Government would oppose this “in these days of hard power”.

Dame Emily, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, recently visited the Middle East with other committee members and said they were “warned in Saudi Arabia, in Jordan, in the West Bank, and in Israel that the far-right government in Israel may have no long-term plan when it comes to Gaza, but there is a long-term plan when it comes to the West Bank, and that is annexation”.

She continued: “The international community is well aware of this. They see the evictions, they see the demolitions, they see the increasing numbers of Israeli settlements and the 40,000 people who have recently been displaced.

“In these days of hard power, what is plan B? What is the international community going to do to stop the annexation of the West Bank? Because it won’t be enough to simply condemn it once it’s happened.”

Ms West replied: “The UK Government has taken a very tough position on attacks by some of the militant factions or groups who are attacking Palestinians in the occupied territories in the West Bank, and we are continuing to look at measures which are available to get our message across, not just in words, but in actions.”

Conservative former minister Kit Malthouse said the minister was right to mention the “macabre display around the return of the hostages” but added: “Why hasn’t she mentioned the return of the Palestinian non-combatants? Why hasn’t she mentioned their condition, when they’re returning often emaciated, and with signs of torture?

“Why hasn’t she mentioned the number of senior medics who have been detained without charge and then died in mysterious circumstances in Israeli detention? Apparently there being some kind of investigation, which never comes to a conclusion.

“And is she surprised that people have become cynical about British conduct in this conflict, when it seems that we’re only concerned about the welfare of one side?”

Ms West said there had been “a very balanced approach across this House to the suffering of all the communities based in the region”.

She said Mr Malthouse was right to mention the “terrible suffering”, but added: “Could I also remind him that there are concerns that there might be people who shouldn’t have been released, who are being released.”

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central) said: “Will the minister confirm that the decision of blocking all aid into Gaza, collectively punishing the entire population is a war crime, and a breach of international law?”

Ms West replied: “A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, such as that recently announced by the government of Israel, does risk breaching its obligations under international humanitarian law.

“It’s not for a minister at the despatch box to make legal decisions or judgments.”