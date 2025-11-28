Cate Blanchett dedicates Freedom of the City of London to ‘those fleeing persecution’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been granted the Freedom of the City of London, an honour recognising both her acclaimed acting career and her dedicated campaigning for humanitarian and environmental causes.

The Australian star, 55, a global goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency UNHCR, accepted the accolade at a Guildhall ceremony on Friday, attended by several individuals with refugee backgrounds. Speaking after the event, Blanchett expressed her profound appreciation for the city’s legacy of welcome.

"I treasure this gift from a city and country with a history of offering welcome and opportunity," Blanchett stated.

"London is a melting pot, where people from around the world find a home. It has long provided sanctuary to those fleeing persecution, from the Huguenots centuries ago to people fleeing eastern Europe in the early part of 20th century and, more recently, to those escaping conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and beyond. For many refugees, London represents a new beginning – safety, hope and belonging after hardship and displacement. I accept the freedom in their honour."

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett after receiving the Freedom of the City of London (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Her nomination came from Sir William Russell, former Lord Mayor of the City of London, and Emily Benn, chairwoman of the board of governors at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Blanchett’s illustrious acting career includes two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for The Aviator and Best Actress in 2014 for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine. She rose to international prominence as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth (1998) and is also known for her role as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Her extensive filmography features titles such as Ocean’s 8, Carol, Notes on a Scandal, and Tar. Beyond film, she has graced numerous theatre productions and served as co-director of the Sydney Theatre Company from 2008 to 2013 alongside her husband, Andrew Upton. Earlier this year, she returned to the London stage in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.

Her commitment to global issues is equally distinguished. A recipient of Bafta awards and a Companion of the Order of Australia, Blanchett is also a council member for the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative founded by the Prince of Wales. In 2018, she received the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award for "her leadership in raising awareness of the refugee crisis."

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, lauded Blanchett’s "remarkable depth and authenticity" in her performances, adding that "away from acting, she speaks with commendable passion and conviction on humanitarian issues and climate action."

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett with guests Hala Khankan from Syria, Duot Ajang from South Sudan, Maya Ghazal from Syria, Abdullah Sakhnini from Pakistan, Sofia Berdychevska from Ukraine and Anil Qasemi from Afghanistan after actress Cate Blanchett received the Freedom of the City of London ( PA Wire )

Sir William Russell highlighted her enduring impact, noting that her "commanding presence on screen caught and held our attention" nearly 30 years ago as Elizabeth I. He emphasised that her freedom today "is as much about recognising her aims and achievements as a committed campaigner on humanitarian and environmental issues, as it is for her remarkable talents as an actor, director, and producer."

Emily Benn praised Blanchett as "one of the world-leading actors of her generation," acknowledging her "complete mastery of craft" and her consistent advocacy, "lending her voice to social campaigns." Benn added that Blanchett has served as "an inspirational role model for a generation of acting students."

The Freedom of the City of London, believed to date back to 1237, is a prestigious tribute to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to public life. Past recipients include comedian Sir Lenny Henry, England football captain Harry Kane, and choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.