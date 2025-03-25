‘Cash is king for parking’ among older motorists and people on low incomes
The AA said it seems counter-intuitive for some car parks to refuse customers wanting to pay in cash, at a time when high streets are under strain.
Two-fifths (40%) of motorists say cash is their preferred way to pay when parking, according to a survey of AA members.
Among drivers on low incomes (including people who are unemployed or who are from semi-skilled or unskilled manual occupations), more than half (53%) said they would prefer to pay to park using physical cash.
There was also a generational divide, with just 12% of Gen-Z motorists aged 18 to 24 opting for banknotes and coins as their preferred payment choice, compared with 46% of those aged 65-plus.
Among people aged 18 up to 44 years old, contactless was the top choice for paying.
Among those aged 45 and over, cash was placed top.
One survey participant said: “If they don’t take cash, I will leave and find somewhere else to park.”
Another told the AA that they: “would not park if cash was not accepted.”
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Parking the car should be a simple and hassle-free experience, but some drivers are becoming more frustrated as taking cash has become less common.”
He added: “While it is clear that younger drivers prefer contactless payment options, older and low income drivers want to pay by cash. In fact, some claim they drive on until they can do so. With the high street already under strain, it seems counter-intuitive for car parks to refuse a customer willing to pay.”
Yonder analysed more than 13,700 responses from AA members to its survey in February for the research.