‘Cash is king for parking’ among older motorists and people on low incomes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-fifths (40%) of motorists say cash is their preferred way to pay when parking, according to a survey of AA members.

Among drivers on low incomes (including people who are unemployed or who are from semi-skilled or unskilled manual occupations), more than half (53%) said they would prefer to pay to park using physical cash.

There was also a generational divide, with just 12% of Gen-Z motorists aged 18 to 24 opting for banknotes and coins as their preferred payment choice, compared with 46% of those aged 65-plus.

Among people aged 18 up to 44 years old, contactless was the top choice for paying.

Among those aged 45 and over, cash was placed top.

One survey participant said: “If they don’t take cash, I will leave and find somewhere else to park.”

Another told the AA that they: “would not park if cash was not accepted.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Parking the car should be a simple and hassle-free experience, but some drivers are becoming more frustrated as taking cash has become less common.”

He added: “While it is clear that younger drivers prefer contactless payment options, older and low income drivers want to pay by cash. In fact, some claim they drive on until they can do so. With the high street already under strain, it seems counter-intuitive for car parks to refuse a customer willing to pay.”

Yonder analysed more than 13,700 responses from AA members to its survey in February for the research.