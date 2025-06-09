MP urges Government to protect live music venues from new neighbours’ complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilders should face having their plans blocked if they fail to protect live music venues, an MP has suggested.

Dame Caroline Dinenage has proposed letting decision-makers take into account existing properties, when they grant or refuse permission for new projects.

The Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman warned that “live music’s in crisis, the Government needs to be listening” as she proposed a new clause to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

Dame Caroline, the Conservative MP for Gosport, told the Commons: “It isn’t about venues versus developers.

“It’s about making sure we have a balance right between building enough good homes and making sure the places we’re building keep the things that make life worth living.

“In Westminster and our constituencies, everyone agrees that our high streets have been in decline, so it’s vitally important that we protect the places that are special to us, our constituents and our communities, the places that provide a platform for our creators and our world-beating creative industries where we can make memories, celebrate and have fun.”

Dame Caroline called on the Government to let town halls and ministers rule on plans “subject to such conditions that would promote the integration of the proposed development of land with any existing use of land, including such conditions as may be necessary to mitigate the impact of noise on the proposed development”.

A similar principle already exists in national planning rules, known as the National Planning Policy Framework, to ease pressure on existing businesses which “should not have unreasonable restrictions placed on them as a result” of newer builds.

But the Music Venue Trust’s annual report last year warned that, in 2023, 22.4% of venues closed as a result of “operational issues”, compared with 42.1% of its members reporting “financial issues”.

The Trust identified noise abatement orders or other neighbour disputes as being among the issues which have resulted in permanent closures.

“Consistent application of the ‘agent of change’ principles will de-risk and speed up planning and development,” Dame Caroline told MPs, and added that her proposal was “good for venues” and “good for developers and new neighbours”.

She said the law change could help authorities stop “expensive and often pointless bun fights” when neighbours complain about noise.

She continued: “It’ll make sure the needs of an existing cultural venue are considered from the start and it will save developers from late-stage objections and lengthy expensive legal disputes down the line.”

Dame Caroline said music venues “are the foundation of our world-beating creative industries and also very important for our local communities”, and that they had been placed “under threat, including from our disruptive planning system and our onerous licensing regime”.

The Commons select committee recommended last year that the “agent of change” principle should be put on a statutory footing, to protect grassroots music venues.