Cargo ship damaged in crash with North Sea oil tanker arrives in Aberdeen
The Solong will be assessed by specialist marine assessors and insurers in the Scottish port
The cargo ship involved in a collision with an oil tanker in the North Sea has been towed to Aberdeen.
The Stena Immaculate tanker and cargo ship Solong collided off the coast of East Yorkshire on 10 March.
The explosive collision left a sailor presumed dead in the North Sea, with the alarm first raised on the Humber Estuary. HM Coastguard said 36 people were rescued from both vessels involved in the crash and taken safely to shore in Grimsby.
The Solong will now stay at the Scottish port for “safe berthing” and damage assessment. It arrived in Aberdeen on Friday morning after a tug-assisted journey which lasted several days.
Owners of the cargo vessel Ernst Russ said the Solong will be assessed by specialist marine assessors and insurers.
A statement said: “We are very aware of the efforts and assistance from all those acting in the response. We want to thank everyone who has responded urgently and gallantly to this incident.”
Chief coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said: “Salvage of the Solong has progressed to enable its relocation to the Port of Aberdeen for safe berthing.
“The Stena Immaculate remains in a stable condition with salvage ongoing.”
The port of Aberdeen added that the ship would be prepared for the next stage of salvage operations.
Owners of the Solong have admitted tiny plastic pellets held in containers on board were released, and have since been found on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.
The captain of the Solong, 59-year-old Russian man Vladimir Motin, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 15 March charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
He was remanded in custody to appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on 14 April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments