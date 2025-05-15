Woman who disappeared after leaving work died of stab wounds, coroner told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 37-year-old woman who was last seen alive leaving work died of stab wounds, a coroner’s court has heard.

The body of Paria Veisi was found at a property in the Penylan area of Cardiff on April 19, seven days after she went missing.

Alireza Askari, 41, is accused of murdering Ms Veisi, preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

An inquest into Ms Veisi’s death was opened at South Wales Central Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Thursday.

The coroner’s officer said the pathologist’s post-mortem report listed the provisional cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and upper chest.

Area coroner Patricia Morgan adjourned the inquest for police investigations to conclude.

She said: “On the basis of the evidence that has been set out to me this morning, I have reason to suspect that her death might be violent in nature.

“I have been informed by South Wales Police that there is an ongoing investigation and on that basis, I suspend the inquest until I am informed the criminal proceedings reach their conclusion.”

She passed on her condolences to Ms Veisi’s friends and family.

Askari appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on April 22 alongside Maryam Delavary, 48, of Australia Road, White City Estate, west London.

Delavary is accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

A four-week trial is due to start in October.

South Wales Police said Ms Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff on April 12.

She was driving her black Mercedes GLC 200 which was later found in Dorchester Avenue in Penylan.