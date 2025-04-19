Man charged with murder after woman’s body discovered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman who was last seen leaving work a week ago was discovered.

Paria Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff at about 3pm on April 12.

She was driving her black Mercedes GLC 200, which was later found on Dorchester Avenue in the Penylan area of Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

South Wales Police said on Saturday that detectives had discovered Ms Veisi’s body at an address in Penylan.

A 41-year-old man from Penylan has been charged with Ms Veisi’s murder, preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

A 48-year-old woman from Australia Road, White City Estate, London, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They both appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on April 19 and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Cardiff Crown Court at 9am on April 22.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, said: “This brings our search for Paria to a sad and tragic end.

“Paria’s family, all those who knew her, and those in her local community, will be deeply saddened and shocked by these latest developments. Family liaison officers are continuing to support Paria’s family.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information since our appeal was launched.”

“There will continue to be detectives and crime scene investigators working in the Penylan area over the next week, and I would encourage anyone with any information to talk to officers at the scene or to get in touch through the following link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP25C05-PO1.”