Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Cardiff
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Riverside area on Thursday morning.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cardiff, police said.
Officers from South Wales Police were called to South Morgan Place in the Riverside area of the city at 7.37am on Thursday to reports of a seriously injured woman.
Paramedics also attended the incident, and despite their best efforts, the woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Her next of kin have been told, and the man, who is known to the victim and was arrested shortly afterwards on Seawall Road, remains in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police, with the force especially keen to hear from people who were travelling in the area including Wellington Street, Clare Road, Penarth Road, and East Tyndall Street, during the relevant time.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Davies said: “We have a dedicated team of investigators who have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the area, and I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with information so far.
“We are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or ring doorbell footage, or anyone else who may have seen something suspicious, to come forward.
“Specifically, we’re looking for anything involving a grey Ford Fiesta in the mentioned areas.”
Speaking to the PA news agency, one neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “The police wouldn’t tell me anything this morning.
“They asked me if I had seen anything, but I wasn’t out of bed yet when it happened.
“It’s a bit alarming, something like that happening so close to your house.
“I think this is the first time anything like this has happened round here that I can remember.”
Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said the police had not told them anything about what had happened.
She believed the incident had happened outside a block of flats, which had been cordoned off by the police.