Police officer will not face charges over fatal Cardiff e-bike crash

A police officer will not face criminal charges after following two teenagers in a van before they died in an e-bike crash in Cadiff.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in May 2023 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van.

Tensions between locals and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Previously, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of the police van had been told they were being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.

open image in gallery Kyrees Sullivan (right) died in the crash with his best friend Harvey Evans

The Crown Prosecution Service said it would not bring criminal charges against the South Wales Police officer.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service special crime division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the two teenagers following their tragic deaths in May 2023.

“Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to a single allegation of dangerous driving in this case, we have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against a South Wales Police officer.

open image in gallery People release balloons during a vigil for the pair

“We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

“We fully understand that this will be disappointing news for the families of both boys and will offer a meeting with them to explain our reasoning further.”

The decision is subject to the Victim’s Right of Review scheme which allows a victim or their families the ability to challenge the decision.