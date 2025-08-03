Car finance mis-selling payout scheme could cost billions, says FCA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A compensation scheme to pay out drivers who were mis-sold car loans could cost as much as £18 billion, the financial regulator has said.

Millions of drivers were denied payouts after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday (1 August) that lenders are not liable for hidden commission payments in car finance schemes.

Two lenders, FirstRand Bank and Close Brothers, challenged a Court of Appeal ruling that the “secret” commission payments paid to car dealers as part of finance arrangements made before 2021 - without the motorist’s fully informed consent - were unlawful.

After the Supreme Court’s decision the bulk of the claims will therefore not go ahead, with only the most serious claims eligible for compensation. The £18bn figure is a significant drop from the £45bn if the Supreme Court upheld the ruling in full.

Members of the media report from outside the Supreme Court in London on the day of the ruling ( PA Wire )

The regulator said the final cost of the scheme would depend on its final design, which makes it difficult to estimate precisely.

“The FCA thinks it unlikely the cost of the scheme, including to run it, would be much lower than £9 billion,” it said in a statement. “And it could be higher, up to £18 billion in some scenarios though the FCA doesn’t believe these are the most likely. A total cost midway in the range, as forecast by some analysts, is more plausible.”

Individuals are forecasted to receive less than £950 in compensation.

The consultation for payouts is due to be launched by early October, with the first payments due to be made in 2026.

Those who have already made complaints do not need to do anything further, the FCA added, and anyone who believes they were not told about commission and believes they may have paid too much should make a complaint now.

The FCA warns that consumers do not need to use a claims management company or law firm for the claim.

“It is clear that some firms have broken the law and our rules. It’s fair for their customers to be compensated. We also want to ensure that the market, relied on by millions each year, can continue to work well and consumers can get a fair deal,” said Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

“Our aim is a compensation scheme that’s fair and easy to participate in, so there’s no need to use a claims management company or law firm. If you do, it will cost you a significant chunk of any money you get,” he added.

“It will take time to establish a scheme but we hope to start getting people any money they are owed next year.”