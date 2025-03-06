Family pays tribute to ‘beautiful and determined’ girl, 10, who died on sports pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a girl who died following a crash on a sports pitch in Cumbria has paid tribute to a “beautiful” 10-year-old.

Poppy Atkinson, from Kendal and who dreamed of playing for Manchester United, was training when she was struck by a car that smashed through a barrier and ploughed onto the sports pitch at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club on Wednesday evening.

Paying tribute to her, Poppy’s family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football. Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.”

They added she idolised Lionesses Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway as well as Lionel Messi and Kobie Mainoo.

open image in gallery Poppy was sister to 7-year-old Edward who “worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her” ( Cumbria Police )

Her family said: “Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer. Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day play for Manchester United.

“Poppy was a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U-12 teams.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

A second child, an eight-year-old girl also from Kendal, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Cumbria Constabulary said there is no indication to suggest that this collision was a deliberate act.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

open image in gallery Paramedics rushed to Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria ( Google Earth )

The mayor of Kendal, Jonathan Cornthwaite, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families and all those affected.

He said: “It’s hard to put into words our sense of shock at such a tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by this terrible event.

"Churches across Kendal are open today for anyone needing a moment of quiet reflection."

The chair of Kendal Rugby Club, Stephen Green, posted on Facebook that the club was deeply saddened, adding: “Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation – the club and all facilities are temporarily closed while this is carried out.”

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson added: “Investigative enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.”

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online through this form, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March, or to call 101.