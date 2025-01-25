Three teenagers killed after car hits tree near Wakefield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have died and another person is critically injured after a car left the road near Wakefield and crashed into a tree, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal crash at around 8.30pm on Friday near the village of West Bretton.

The emergency services rushed to the scene on Bramley Lane where the male driver, aged 18, and two 19-year-old male passengers were confirmed to have died.

Two other men also travelling in the black Seat Ibiza car towards Woolley were both taken to hospital, police said.

One remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-critical injuries, according to police.

Officers from the force’s major collision investigations team are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle before or during the fatal incident – or anyone with video footage – to contact them.

Detective chief inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.”

He added: “Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”

It was unclear whether there was any suspected link to Storm Eowyn, which brought 100mph winds to parts of the UK on Friday, causing disruption across road, rail and air travel as hurricane-force winds tore off roofs and uprooted trees.

A 20-year-old man died in Ireland’s County Donegal on Friday after a falling tree hit his car, while all trains were halted in Scotland as a rare Met Office red weather alert was issued, with all schools closed in Northern Ireland due to the life-threatening conditions.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision near Wakefield is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 1810 of 24/1