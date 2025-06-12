Idyllic home on remote Scottish island open to visitors again after 9 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tranquil island home has reopened to visitors after shutting its doors for nine years as essential restoration work was carried out. Canna House, located in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, is now open for people to visit.

The National Trust for Scotland has completed extensive repairs to the former home of Gaelic scholars John Lorne Campbell and Margaret Fay Shaw. The conservation work aimed to preserve the house and its contents, including an internationally significant archive of Gaelic music, folklore, and culture.

The repairs included the building's roof and windows, which were reinforced to withstand the Hebridean weather.

Visitors can experience the atmosphere of the mid-20th century, with Gaelic song and language filling the air through audio devices. The house is designed to evoke a sense that "someone has just left the room", offering a warm, lived-in feel.

open image in gallery The National Trust for Scotland is celebrating the reopening of Canna House, which was home to John Lorne Campbell and Margaret Fay Shaw ( NTS )

Philip Long, chief executive at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us who have a love for Canna and an appreciation of the important stories this house holds will be delighted to see the incredible condition Canna House is now in.

“Caring for these places is not an easy task, but it is an important one and our charity is privileged to play a part alongside the creative residents, skilled contractors and many others who make projects like this possible.

“I hope everyone, whether they live here, visit often or, after reading this, come for the first time, enjoy the nature, beauty and heritage of this special place.”

Mr Campbell bought the Isle of Canna and neighbouring Sanday in 1938, embracing the role of laird and farmer.

Alongside his wife, an accomplished photographer and folklorist, they created an extensive archive of Gaelic songs, stories and linguistic material.

Mr Campbell and Ms Fay Shaw lived in Canna House until their respective deaths in 1996 and 2004.

In 1981, Campbell gifted Canna to the National Trust for Scotland (supported with an endowment from the National Heritage Memorial Fund), along with the couple’s vast library, archives and sound recordings.

This includes some 1,500 Gaelic folk songs and 350 folk tales, the first recordings of members of the Mi’kmaq nation and more than 5,000 photographic negatives and 25 reels of film spanning 50 years of Gaelic culture on the islands of Canna, Barra, the Uists and Mingulay.

open image in gallery Canna House in the Inner Hebrides ( NTS )

Highlights of the collection are a Dictaphone recording machine, which Mr Campbell used to capture Gaelic speakers in the Western Isles and Cape Breton; his wife’s favourite Graflex camera and the Book of Pooni, dedicated to their favourite cat.

The house recently reopened for pre-booked guided tours and the team is now looking forward to welcoming more visitors.

Operations manager Angus Murray said: “We’ve worked hard to create an atmosphere that reflects Canna House in its prime — a home full of music stories, and Gaelic, just as John and Margaret would have had it.

“As a team, we are excited to share this experience with a new generation of visitors to Canna.”

The project to fully repair and refurbish Canna House cost £3.6 million.

Costs were met by the support of the National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA, a number of reserved funds held by the National Trust for Scotland intended for conservation projects of this nature, with the balance covered through funds generated by the charity’s supporters, fundraising activities and commercial profits.

Geraldine MacKinnon, speaking on behalf of the Isle of Canna Community Development Trust, said: “The Isle of Canna Community Development Trust is pleased that Canna House has now reopened, enabling the public to access Canna House through guided tours and share the wealth of Gaelic culture it holds, along with the local historical and environmental heritage of Canna.”