Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The £1.9m will of a llama-loving pensioner has caused a High Court fight which saw rival alpaca, donkey and bear enthusiasts scrapping over her millions.

Conservationist Candia Midworth was a passionate animal-lover, who kept and bred llamas at her Surrey farm, was a director of the British Llama and Alpaca Association and editor of its magazine, the Camelid Chronicle.

Widowed decades ago, when she herself died in 2022 she left a will dividing her £1.9m fortune equally between six charities supporting different animals around the world.

But the will ended up the centre of a High Court battle after British Camelids Ltd, the charitable arm of the British Llama and Alpaca Association, claimed half of the money for itself.

Because three of the causes named in Ms Midworth's will no longer exist in the exact form she stated, while another doesn't exist at all, the gifts to them should fail, the llama charity claimed.

However, after a trial at the London court, a judge, Master Katherine McQuail, has now made an order that the money must go to benefit donkeys, mules and bears as well as llamas and alpacas.

open image in gallery Llama breeder Candia Midworth, whose will sparked court battle between animal charities ( Champion News )

Among others, £300,000-plus shares will go to World Animal Protection for its work with captive bears, the Brooke Hospital for Animals for its support of working horses, mules and donkeys, and for zoo watchdog work at the Born Free Foundation.

Giving judgment, the judge said the will should be construed as making gifts for "the charitable purposes" of the causes which Ms Midworth stipulated and that just because the specific entities she named no longer exist in the same form does not mean the gifts should fail.

The court heard Ms Midworth, whose husband Julian died in 1996, kept and bred llamas at her farm, Banks Way House, in Effingham, Surrey, from at least the mid-1980s.

As well as being an active member of the British Llama and Alpaca Association and editor of its magazine, the Camelid Chronicle, she became a director of British Camelids.

The charity was set up to "encourage and improve the breeding of and fibre production from camelids in the UK," said the judge, as well as undertaking research and to promote camelid rearing.

open image in gallery Llama breeder Candia Midworth, whose will sparked court battle between animal charities ( Champion News )

Camelid is the classification of animal to which both alpacas and llamas belong.

Ms Midworth died, aged 78, in 2022, with her final will - made in 1994 - leaving her prints and pictures of llamas and the llamas she owned at the date of her death to friends.

Under the wording of her will, shares of her estate - valued at about £1.9m - were to go to British Camelids, the Brooke Hospital for Animals, Burstow Wild Life Sanctuary and the British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection.

She also specifically named the Libearty Campaign of the World Society for the Protection of Animals aimed at ending cruelty to captive bears and a zoo watchdog campaign of the Born Free Foundation as beneficiaries.

open image in gallery Some of the work of the Brooke Hospital for Animals, which supports working animals, including with education on harness production ( Champion News )

However, British Camelids took the case to court, claiming that because some of the specific entities in her will no longer exist, only it and the British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection should benefit.

For British Camelids, barrister Emilia Carslaw argued that the wording of the will was simple and that the gifts were "expressly subject to the condition that the named legatees be in existence at the date of Mrs Midworth's death in order to benefit."

But lawyers for the other charities claimed that the activities which Ms Midworth had wanted to support still continue and that her money should be channeled in that way.

Just because the charities operated under different names or charity numbers or had stopped campaigning under the names of projects named in the will did not mean that the gifts should fail, it was argued.

Giving judgment, Master McQuail said the will should be construed as making gifts for "charitable purposes" which are ongoing, whatever the specific legal entity carrying them on and under which project title.

open image in gallery Donkeys in the New Forest (New Forest/PA)

The Brooke Hospital, which supports working donkeys, mules and horses, continues to operate, although under a different charity number to that which Ms Midworth wrote in her will, the court heard.

"Since [it] is carrying on the charitable purposes of the Brooke Hospital for Animals, I conclude that the will is to be construed as making a gift of a share of residue to [it]," she said.

In relation to the Born Free Foundation's Zoo Check Project and the World Society for the Protection of Animals' bear-related Libearty Campaign, those specific titles are no longer used, she continued.

However, both charities had given evidence that the "relevant charitable purposes" were continuing, but no longer under the campaign names which Ms Midworth specified in her will.

"I conclude that the will is to be construed as making gifts of shares of residue...for the purposes of the Zoo Check Project and the Libearty Campaign, even though those projects do not have a continuing separate identity," she added.

Although the Burstow Wildlife Sanctuary no longer existed, the gift to it could only fail if its charitable purposes also no longer existed or were incapable of implementation, she added.

"Those charitable purposes have not ceased to exist or to be capable of implementation and it appears from the evidence that the charitable purposes are ones which are carried on by at least [Brooke Hospital, Born Free and World Animal Protection].

"In those circumstances I consider that it would be appropriate to direct by way of scheme that the share of residue intended for the Burstow Wildlife Sanctuary's purposes be paid among some, at least, of the parties to the proceedings."

The ruling means British Camelids, the Brooke Hospital, Born Free, World Animal Protection and the British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection will each get one-sixth shares of the widow's £1.9m fortune worth over £300,000 each.

The final sixth will be divided under terms to be decided at a later date.