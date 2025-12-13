Cancer charity reveals huge impact of Charles’ video message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public engagement with cancer screening information has seen a notable surge following the King's recent health update, a charity has confirmed.

Cancer Research UK reported that its new 'Screening Checker' tool has attracted approximately 100,000 visitors since its launch on 5 December.

The online resource helps individuals identify relevant cancer screening options available through the NHS and Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency.

The vast majority of those visits occurred after King Charles announced his plans to scale back cancer treatment in the new year during the Stand Up To Cancer live show on Friday.

“This response shows just how important open conversations about cancer can be,” Michelle Mitchell, chief executive at Cancer Research UK, said on Saturday.

“Knowing which screening you’re eligible for, and what happens next, isn’t always straightforward, which is why we’ve launched this simple new Screening Checker.

“Taking just a few minutes to check what screening you’re eligible for could be an important step towards protecting your health and could ultimately save lives.”

The King had a procedure for an enlarged prostate in January 2024 (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, Charles said that early diagnosis had enabled him to “continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment”.

However, the King said he had been “deeply troubled” to learn that at least nine million people in the UK are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them.

In his video message, Charles paid tribute to the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers who treat and support cancer patients, saying he had been “profoundly moved” by their work.

During the festive season, he asked people to join him in finding a “special place in your hearts” for the hundreds of thousands of people across the country who receive a cancer diagnosis each year, as well as those who care for them.

Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024.

While Buckingham Palace has never specified what type of cancer he has, officials said it was discovered after treatment for an enlarged prostate revealed “a separate issue of concern”.