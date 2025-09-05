Met Police releases footage of Canary Wharf protest clash amid claims of force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have released footage of a clash between masked demonstrators and officers during an anti-illegal immigration protest after claims that force was deliberately used against women and a child.

The Metropolitan Police said a small number of protesters acted aggressively in a Canary Wharf shopping centre on Sunday, prompting officers to use Pava spray to protect themselves.

Footage showed dozens of demonstrators, some wearing masks, physically clashing with officers as tensions escalated in the shopping centre.

An officer can be heard repeatedly saying “get back” before using Pava spray, a synthetic form of pepper spray, towards a protester.

Scotland Yard said: “Sadly, last weekend we saw a minority cross the line into criminality, including unacceptable aggression directed at officers.

“In one incident, masked men confronted officers inside a shopping centre in Canary Wharf, officers had to use force – including Pava spray – to protect themselves.

“There has been commentary on social media about this incident, with some claims that officers intentionally directed that force towards women and a child. These claims are not true.

“We are making video footage available to provide an insight into the challenging situation they faced.”

The Met said on the day that officers had used Pava spray after they had “witnessed an assault by a protester on a member of the public” in the shopping centre.

The force said it was aware that other protesters and members of the public, including a child, “may have been temporarily affected by the use of Pava given the density of the crowds in the area”.

It came as protesters on both sides of the divide over the UK’s migration policies gathered outside a hotel in Canary Wharf.

They included anti-illegal migration demonstrators, some of whom wore masks and carried Union flags, and several children.

Across the road, about 100 counter-protesters held banners bearing the words “stand up to racism” and “stop the far right”.

The force said four arrests were made including for common assault by a protester on a member of the public, possession of class A and B drugs, assault on police, public order offences and failure to disperse.

One officer was punched in the face but did not suffer significant injury, police said.