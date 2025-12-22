More than 10 rescued after huge sinkhole opens in canal in ‘major incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 10 people have been rescued from boats after a huge sinkhole opened in a canal in Shropshire, with the region’s fire service declaring a major incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with the “significant breach” in the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry on Monday morning.

Three boats were caught up in the developing sinkhole, measuring 164ft by 164ft, according to the service, which said its officers rescued more than 10 people.

Crews, who were called at 4.22am, were working in difficult conditions, dealing with unstable ground and fast‑moving water, said a spokesperson.

Safety zones have been opened around the sinkhole, but people have been asked to avoid the area.

The fire service is working alongside West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal and River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planners and National Resilience.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Scott Hurford said: “We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.

"Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station.

"A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.

"Multiagency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety.”

He added: ”Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident."