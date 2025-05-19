Woman reveals ‘extreme highs and lows’ of swapping London rent for a narrowboat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 33-year-old writer from Middlesbrough found "freedom" after trading London rent for life on a narrowboat, despite facing challenges like an exploding engine and a boat fire.

Kyrie Morris purchased a £21,000 narrowboat in April 2022 using inheritance money, escaping the £1,600 monthly costs of London living.

Initially, the boat lacked basic amenities like running water and electricity, resembling a "floating shed." However, Morris gradually transformed it, adding a kitchen cupboard, toilet, and a fold-down sofa bed.

Accompanied by her Labrador, Snoop, she spent 15 months navigating London's canals while working as a bartender and completing her Master's degree.

In July 2023, following the sudden death of a close friend and a failed attempt to get on Big Brother, she set off on a 357-mile journey to Leeds – but, upon arrival, her engine blew up, forcing her to stay put, and her boat later caught fire.

open image in gallery Kyrie has found freedom from living on a boat ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Since moving onto the boat, Kyrie has spent around £12,000 on renovations and now spends around £800 a month, sharing her journey with 19,500 followers on TikTok under the handle @canalboatkiz.

“I would describe it as you get these extreme lows, but the highs are extreme as well and there’s a feeling of freedom and adrenaline I’ve never personally found anywhere else, and I absolutely love it,” she said.

While studying for a Master’s degree in International Music Marketing in London, Kyrie was working at The Blues Kitchen in Camden to help make ends meet and make music industry connections.

open image in gallery The boat’s engine before repairs ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Her rent and bills for her one-bed flat in London came to £1,300 a month.

She would often sit by the canals and think, “Wow, what a life”, and gradually began looking into the canal boat lifestyle.

When it came time to renew her tenancy, Kyrie knew she wanted to stay in London, but without paying so much, living with others, or giving up a place that accepted dogs.

At the end of her Master’s, her granddad passed away, and her grandmother gave her some money.

open image in gallery Kyrie swapped London renting for narrowboat life with her dog ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Kyrie used it to buy the cheapest boat she could find on Facebook Marketplace for £21,000 and moved in April 2022.

Her family were very supportive of her decision, as she has always made “mad decisions”.

When she first bought the boat, it was like a “floating shed”, with no running water, toilet, or electricity.

She had a gym membership to shower, charged her phone at work, and when she got home, had to wear a head torch and light a fire.

open image in gallery Kyrie bought her narrowboat in April 2022 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Over time, she got solar panels connected to 12-volt batteries for electricity, a diesel heater for hot water and a cassette toilet she empties manually.

Until recently, she didn’t have a fridge and lived off a lot of tinned food, warmed on a gas camping stove.

She said: “I’ve got floors and nice painted walls and the rest of it, but I have one kitchen cupboard that I’m living out of.

“And bit by bit, I’m rebuilding the kitchen at the back.

open image in gallery Kyrie lived in London on the boat for around 18 months ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“In the next month or two, the bathroom is going to get moved around.

“So the inside is, at the moment, very, very basic – I sleep on a sofa bed that I fold down.”

Kyrie now spends about £800 a month on essentials, such as her canal licence, insurance and food, compared to the £1,600 she used to spend in London on bills, rent and food.

She lived on the boat in London for 15 months, cruising canals like Regent’s Canal and the Grand Union Canal, but then felt a sudden need to change things up.

open image in gallery Kyrie lives on the boat with her labrador, Snoop ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“One of my best friends passed away really unexpectedly and I’d also applied for Big Brother at the time and got far through the audition process but did not get accepted onto the show,” Kyrie explained.

“I needed something different, so I decided to leave my job and wrap everything up.”

So, in July 2023, she set off on a 357-mile journey from London to Leeds, which took seven weeks, travelling through Oxford, Coventry, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Lancashire.

She planned to settle in Leeds for a few months and make progress with her music and freelance writing.

open image in gallery Kyrie completed a 357-mile journey to Leeds ( Collect/PA Real Life )

But when she arrived, in September 2023, her engine blew up, and she had to stay moored in a marina while searching for a “reliable engineer”.

After finally finding an engineer, her boat was towed to a boatyard in Goole in October 2024.

Both she and her boat have remained in Goole since while repairs are carried out, including the installation of a new engine, a new propeller, and work on the bottom of the boat.

In January 2025, the boat even caught fire after she accidentally knocked over a candle, which made her curtain go up in flames.

“Within 30 seconds, the whole side of my boat was on fire,” Kyrie added.

open image in gallery Kyrie’s boat caught on fire after she knocked a candle over ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“I got the dog off and… I used the first extinguisher, the whole wall was engulfed at this stage.

“I thought, ‘This is it’.

“I got the second fire extinguisher, then that ran out, and…I just thought, ‘I can’t give up’.

“I got one last extinguisher, and then I started throwing buckets of canal water over it, and I managed to get it out.”

A passerby called 999, but by the time the fire service arrived, the blaze was already out.

A third of the boat was damaged – the ceiling needed replacing, and all the woodwork and paint had to be redone.

open image in gallery Fortunately, the fire didn’t hit the electrics ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Fortunately, the fire did not hit the electricity, and she did not lose anything valuable.

She said: “I came out thanking my lucky stars… it messed me up for a little while – when I saw the flames on my stove, my heart started to go.

“I think it must be some kind of PTSD but over time, that’s worn away, and I’m alright again now, but I’ve just got a new mentality about candles.

“I just don’t bother with them and if I go to someone’s house and they have candles, I’ll secretly blow them all out.”

Since owning the boat, she has spent about £12,000 on renovations.

open image in gallery The boat’s engine after repairs ( Collect/PA Real Life )

She has been documenting her progress on TikTok, under the handle @canalboatkiz, since March 2024.

“I was in a bad place at the time – it was around the time my engine broke and I was grieving and I was just stagnant,” Kyrie explained.

“So I started posting to get me to reach my goals with storytelling and using my skills and give me an audience.”

She now has 19,500 followers, with a video about her journey to Leeds receiving more than one million views.

Looking ahead, Kyrie plans to continue living on the boat and exploring the UK for the foreseeable future.