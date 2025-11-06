Harry meets 101-year-old Second World War veteran in Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has met a 101-year-old Canadian Second World War navy veteran and other former servicepeople ahead of Remembrance Day.

Harry was all smiles as he watched veterans taking part in activities such as painting, ceramics and photography at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto.

He viewed military helmets decorated by veterans to reflect their experiences of service and remembrance, and was pictured lending a hand with one man’s artwork.

Among those the duke met was Brenda Reid, 101, who served at a women-run naval station in Nova Scotia during the Second World War and Harold Toth, 95, a Korean War veteran who enlisted with the Queen’s Own Rifles.

When asked by Harry about their war experiences, Ms Reid offered a playful warning about her fellow residents: “You can’t always believe the boys.”

The meeting was part of his two-day visit to Toronto to meet veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities to mark the “Remembrancetide” period which spans the two-week period leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

It came after Harry expressed his pride at fighting for his country and warned how easy it is for veterans to be forgotten “once the uniform comes off”.

Harry, who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, spoke in an essay about serving alongside men and women from all four corners of the UK.

He called on people to remember “not only the fallen, but the living” who carry the “weight of war” and urged them to knock on veterans’ doors and “join them for a cuppa… or a pint” to hear their stories and “remind them their service still matters”.

In a personal 647-word piece titled “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry”, the duke acknowledged although he “currently” lives in the US, he reflects that “Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for”.

He described Remembrance as “not simply a minute’s silence” but “a call to collective responsibility”.