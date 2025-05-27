Canada at ‘critical moment’, King says in speech to parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has warned Canada is facing a “critical moment” in its history, with the world a “more dangerous and uncertain place” in a speech to open the nation’s parliament.

Charles delivered an address written by the Canadian government that said Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration would bond with “reliable trading partners and allies”, a move that follows Donald Trump’s economic tactics.

Many Canadians have seen the King’s two-day visit to Ottawa as a symbol of support for the nation that has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump’s trade war against his neighbour and threats to annex Canada.

Charles told the parliament “self-determination” was among a number of values Canada held dear and the government was “determined to protect”.

In only the second state opening of parliament speech delivered by a monarch, the King told the politicians gathered in the Senate Building the crown was a “symbol of unity for Canada”.

After highlighting worrying periods from the past, Charles said: “Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect.

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.

“We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War.

“Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.”

The King’s two-day visit ends later on Tuesday and he began his final day with a carriage procession with the Queen through the streets of the capital Ottawa.

He said in his speech lasting 26 minutes delivered in English and French: “The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US, rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.

“In parallel, the Government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, recognising that Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects.”

The informal atmosphere of the senate contrasted with the pomp and ceremonial pageantry of the UK’s state opening of parliament.

In his speech there was a nod to the Canadian national anthem when Charles concluded with the words: “The True North is indeed strong and free,” with a touch of emotion in his voice.

The King and Queen later took part in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial as their tour of Canada came to a close.

The royal couple and the gathered crowds observed a minute’s silence, standing still as the murmur of distant voices was heard.

Charles left a floral tribute at the tomb of the unknown soldier with the handwritten note: “In eternal memory”, while Camilla placed a bouquet which had a card which read: “Lest we forget”.

The King acknowledged a royal salute from a guard of honour before four jets roared overhead in a fly-past from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Earlier, after the King’s address to open Canada’s parliament he went on a brief walkabout with his wife as they strode to the memorial, clutching the hands of well-wishers and sharing a few words of greeting in brilliant summer sunshine.