King and Queen begin two-day visit to Canada

The King and Queen were welcomed to Canada by its Prime Minister, as they began a trip widely seen as a show of support for the country which has found itself in conflict with US President Donald Trump.

Charles and Camilla shook hands with Mark Carney, who has been engaged in a war of words with the US leader and has described the role the King will play at the state opening of the Canadian Parliament as a “historic honour” that “matches the weight of our times”.

The King will give the address to open the parliament on Tuesday, and set the Canadian government’s administration legislative programme.

Mr Carney said it would “define a new economic and security relationship with the United States”.

He greeted the King and Queen as they disembarked the Royal Canadian Air Force plane that flew them from RAF Brize Norton in the UK to the capital, Ottawa.

In a statement ahead of their arrival, Mr Carney said: “The royal visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown, one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories and grounded in common values.

“A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity and confidence of our people.

“Tomorrow, His Majesty King Charles III will deliver the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, nearly 70 years after Canada’s sovereign first opened Parliament.

“This historic honour matches the weight of our times.

“It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.

“Canada’s strength lies in building a strong future while embracing its English, French and Indigenous roots, the union of peoples that forms our bedrock.

“Canada in the 21st century is a bold, ambitious, and innovative country that is bilingual, committed to reconciliation and truly multicultural.

“To that end, the speech from the throne will outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”

Among the dignitaries taking part in the ceremonial welcome were Canada’s first indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon, the King’s representative in Canada, and a number of senior figures from Canada’s indigenous peoples, including Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Charles is King of Canada and its head of state, and among the party was his Canadian Secretary Donald Booth, two Mounties – Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers – and on parade nearby was a 25-strong Honour Guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, of which Charles is Colonel-in-Chief.

Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers by schoolgirl Lila Graham, and the couple were warmly welcomed by school groups from Ontario and Quebec, including students enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme.

During their two-day trip, Charles will become only the second monarch, after Queen Elizabeth Il, to attend the state opening of Canada’s parliament and deliver the speech setting out the government’s legislative agenda.

Charles will be delivering the words of the Canadian government, similar to a UK state opening of parliament, but commentators will be looking for any veiled references to US President Donald Trump.

The trip comes less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s Liberal Party election victory, fuelled in part by its opposition to Mr Trump.

Mr Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until Mr Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state, comments denounced by Mr Carney.