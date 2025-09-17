‘Heartbroken isn’t the word’: Son shares tribute after Ricky Hatton’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of his father, paying tribute in an emotional Instagram post.

Tributes have poured in across the world of sport and beyond following the death of Hatton, a former world welterweight champion, who died aged 46.

“Heartbroken isn’t the word,” his son captioned the series of family photos.

“Everybody has always said I was your double – never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life.”

He added: “Can’t explain how much I’m going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can’t believe we won’t have any more. Love you, Dad.”

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the boxing legend had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Like his father, Campbell pursued a career in boxing, making his professional debut in 2021. He retired from the sport earlier this year.

On Monday, the former world welterweight champion’s family issued a statement via police, saying they were “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather and brother, and a true friend to many,” the statement read.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

They continued alongside a request for privacy: “As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

“It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said the city will give consideration to how best to honour Hatton’s memory properly in the weeks and months ahead.

It comes after soap star Claire Sweeney said she “adored and cherished” her friend and ex-boyfriend. They were long-time friends and dated for several months after they competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

Soap star Sweeney wrote on Instagram: “I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.

“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter.

“To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.

“Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”

She also posted a montage of photos of them together.

Sweeney and Hatton reportedly split up before Christmas 2024 but remained friends.

When asked about the split during a red carpet event, Sweeney told MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Hatton’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief, with tributes from boxers including Frank Bruno, Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao.